Elizabeth Homans
Elizabeth Steverson Homans, 75, of Brunswick, died Monday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Chapman Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Stanley Steverson officiating. Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, April 24, 2019
