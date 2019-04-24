Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Homans
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Steverson Homans

Obituary Flowers

Elizabeth Steverson Homans Obituary
Elizabeth Homans

Elizabeth Steverson Homans, 75, of Brunswick, died Monday at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Chapman Funeral Chapel with the Rev. Stanley Steverson officiating. Burial will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Chapman Funeral Chapel.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, April 24, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 24, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.