Elizabeth Miller
Elizabeth Tyre Miller, 91, of Brunswick, Ga., entered peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.
Elizabeth was born Sept. 15, 1928 in Live Oak, Fla., the daughter of the late James Homer Tyre and the late Alice Smith Tyre. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Lawrence Miller; a daughter, Suzanne Miller; and two grandsons, Jon Miller and Jim Miller. Several of Elizabeth's siblings also preceded her in death.
Elizabeth had been a resident of Brunswick for over 70 years. She was a member of the Brunswick First Baptist Church. She was a retired medical transcriptionist with Brunswick Hospital, presently Southeast Georgia Health System. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed arts and crafts. She also enjoyed shopping. Elizabeth will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Her family will have many fond memories to cherish for years to come.
Left to cherish her memories are her son, Wayne Veasey and his wife Betty of Brunswick, Ga.; a daughter, Catherine Jacobson and her husband Bill of Greenville, S.C.; two granddaughters, Elizabeth Ann Tyrer and Alice Charlene Veasey; one grandson, Windell Willis; four great-grandchildren, Jayme Lynn Bush, Charles Matthew Tyrer, Anna Tyrer and Mason Harrison; and one precious great-great-grandchild, Addison Elizabeth Bush. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
The family will receive friends between 2-3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral service to honor Elizabeth's life will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Jim Crandall officiating. Burial will follow the service in Chapel Park Cemetery.
Active pallbearers will be Matthew Tyrer, Mason Harrison, Wendell Branch, Pat Patel, Steven Thompson and Tanner Bush.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 18, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 18, 2019