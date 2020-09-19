Elizabeth Wurz



Elizabeth Wurz, 47, died Sept. 14, 2020, suddenly at her home in Brunswick, Ga.



Beth was born April 8, 1973, in Little Rock, Ark., to Mary Zumwalt (Paul) and David Wurz. Beth spent her childhood and young adulthood in Little Rock and Perryville, Ark. Her time spent in Perryville was with her beloved Mema. She left Arkansas after graduating from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock to attend NYU in New York City. Once there, she pursued her great love, her biggest passion - poetry. Her most beloved experience in New York City was writing poetry with the patients at Goldwater Hospital, a hospital for chronically ill adults and children.



Upon receiving her master's from NYU, Beth moved to Atlanta, Ga., in order to attend Georgia State University for her doctorate. It was in Atlanta that she decided to become a mother and created the love of her life, Olivia Wurz. Beth then moved to Albany, Ga., and in January of 2005, she met her wife, Krista, and her son, Thomas. In 2007, they moved to Columbus, Ga., as a family and began their journey to becoming foster parents. In the coming years, they were gifted with six beautiful babies who would become theirs forever, and countless foster children who they loved deeply.



In 2010, Beth decided she wanted to live at the beach and was hired at College of Coastal Georgia in Brunswick, Ga., as an assistant professor of English. On Oct. 12, 2010, Beth and Krista were married in Manchester, N.H. Less than 10 minutes after their ceremony, the phone rang asking them to adopt three precious girls. Maria, Makayla and Sarah joined their family that week. Less than a year later Zion, Caitlyn and Caleb were added to the family. Beth never said no to a child in need. Her house was loud, rowdy, messy, and wild, which were all things she never thought she would appreciate.



Beth became Chair of the Arts and Humanities Department in 2016 and worked tirelessly for both the students of CCGA and her colleagues. Beth was an advocate for all of those who were disenfranchised and had no voice. In 2014, she and her wife joined the lawsuit against the State of Georgia for banning same sex marriage. Beth was an ardent supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement and LGBTQ rights.



The world has lost a warrior but her voice and strength for others will be the legacy that her children will carry on in her name.



She is survived by her wife of 10 years, Krista Wurz ; their children, Thomas Jeter, Olivia Wurz, Maria Wurz, Makayla Wurz, Sarah Wurz, Zion Alston, Caitlyn Wurz, Caleb Wurz, Julius Yarwaye and Franklin Yarwaye; her mother, Mary Zumwalt (Paul); her Mema, Jean Paul (Vaught); her brother, Jared Wright; her Papa, Ted Ashcraft; her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Tom and Kathy Wilson; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jeremy and Leslie Wilson; her best friend, Andrijka Kwasny; and countless cousins, friends and colleagues.



She was preceded in death by her father, David Wurz; her Pepa, James Paul; and her Gigi, Dora Ashcraft.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 19, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store