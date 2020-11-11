1/
Elizabeth Youngblood
Elizabeth Youngblood

Elizabeth Youngblood, 62, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.

A visitation for family and friends will be held from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel.

Elizabeth was born Nov. 12, 1957, in Savannah, Ga., to William and Katherine Krauss Coughlin. She was a licensed practical nurse for over 40 years, and worked most recently at the SGHS Senior Care Center, and was of the Catholic faith.

Survivors include her husband of 33 years, Jerry Youngblood; sons, Ryan Youngblood of Brunswick and Cole Youngblood of Fort Hood, Texas; a granddaughter, Piper Youngblood of Alma, Ga.; brothers, James Coughlin of Savannah and William Coughlin (Mechelle) of Pooler; sisters, Cathy Babe (Tony) and Jamie Coughlin, all of Savannah.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Humane Society of South Coastal Georgia, 4627 U.S. Highway 17 North, Brunswick, GA 31525, or Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway, Brunswick, GA 31525.

Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 11, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
