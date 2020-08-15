Ella Toler



Ella Louise (Goodwill) Toler was born in Brunswick, Ga., on November 13, 1941 to Beauford Goodwill of Atlanta, Ga., and Rosa Lee Hughes of Dorchester of Liberty County, Ga. She was the granddaughter of Elijah Goodwill and Fredonia Milner, both of Marion County, Georgia, and Emma Campbell and Luke Hughes of Liberty County, Georgia.



Ella lost her mother, Rosa Lee when she was a very young child and, therefore, never knew her. As a young girl, she was raised by her father with her three older siblings -- Sampson (deceased), Lewis (deceased), and Hattie Goodwill (deceased) in Brunswick, Ga., and in Americus, Ga., with the help of her grand-aunt Carrie Milner. While in Americus, she attended Scotts Mater C.M.E. Church. As a youth, she was a cheerleader and graduated from Risley High School in Brunswick, Ga.



As a young adult, Ella met Enoch Stevens, Jr. of Midway, Ga., and through this relationship, her only son, Anthony Jerome Stevens was born. In the late 1960s, Ella moved to Washington, D.C. where she would live for 13 years. As a Washingtonian, she made many friends, worked as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Doctor's Hospital, and became an avid Washington Redskins fan. During this time, she met and married Henry Davis Toler of Smithfield, N.C. To this union, her only beloved daughter, Sharon Veronica Toler was born.



In 1981, Ella returned to Brunswick, Ga., following the death of her father, Beauford, to care for her daughter, son, and nephews Timothy Bernard Goodwill, Walter Carl Goodwill and Louis Dennis Goodwill, the children of her sister Hattie, who pre-deceased her. During her productive years in Brunswick, Ella worked for Sears Manor Nursing as a Certified Nursing Assistant.



Ella was blessed with a big heart and cared deeply for family and friends. She befriended and mentored all of the youth and young adults in her circle of influence. She possessed the voice of an angel and often sang beautifully as she meandered through her days. She enjoyed the company of others and had many friendships during her lifetime. She liked telling jokes and spending time with family and friends. She loved urban comedy, enjoyed a good political debate, and savored seafood, especially crabs and Maryland crab cakes. In her prime, she was an avid reader, consuming two to three books a week. In her later years, she rekindled and enjoyed an enduring friendship with Jeanett Workman of Washington D.C., with whom she spoke to daily for hours until she died. She also had a special friendship with Anita Collins, of Brunswick, Ga., who provided her with support and counseling as she approached her final years.



On July 17, 2020, Ella was diagnosed as having contracted the COVID-19 disease from which she was unable to recover. On August 8, 2020, after three weeks of continuous medical care, she succumbed to the disease and made her peaceful transition to glory.



Ella leaves to mourn her death, a son: Anthony (Tia) Stevens of Dallas, Texas; a daughter, Sharon (Eleazar) Herrington of Brunswick, Ga.; three nephews (surrogate sons), Louis Dennis Goodwill of Brunswick, Ga., Walter (Pat) Goodwill of Waldorf, Md., and Timothy Bernard Goodwill (deceased); one step-son, Ronald Toler of Smithfield, N.C.; three step-daughters: Brenda Reddick of Wilson's Mills, N.C., and Gloria Austin and Pamela (Enrique) Montalvo of Smithfield, N.C.; two granddaughters, Whytne Danielle Stevens of Dallas, Texas and Jazlyn Toler of Brunswick, Ga.; four grandsons, Niegel Amari Stevens of Dallas, Texas, and Jaden Habersham, Justin Herrington, and Eleazar Herrington Jr. of Brunswick, Ga.; one great-grandson, young Camdyn A. Mincey; a special sister-in-law, Juanita (Lewis) Goodwill; 11 beloved nephews, Lewis (Joshlyn) Goodwill, Leon (Lula) Goodwill, Gregory (Gwendolyn) Goodwill, Jackie Goodwill, Terry Goodwill, Leon Goodwill Jr., Quinton Goodwill, James Clinch Jr., and Mario Clinch, of Brunswick, Ga.; Timothy Goodwill of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Rashad Goodwill of California and nine beloved nieces, Stephanie (Greg) Jackson, Cory Pyles, Charise Goodwill, Rhonda (Gabriel) Hicks, Monique Goodwill, and Chequeta Clinch of Brunswick, Ga., and Taylor Goodwill and Taryn Goodwill of Waldorf, Md., and Melanie Goodwill of Atlanta, Ga.



