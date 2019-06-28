Ella Bullard



Ella Marguerite Smith Bullard, 93, of Brunswick, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2019, under the care of Hospice of the Golden Isles.



Mrs. Bullard was born July 31, 1925, in Lakeland, Fla., to the late Elias Edward Smith and the late Macey Meadows Smith.



In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bullard was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Wyman Bullard.



Survivors include her daughter, Charlotte Bennett of St. Simons Island; son and daughter-in-law, Malvin and Leona Bullard of Brunswick; grandchildren, Tina (Glenn) Spaulding of Brunswick and Vince (Amber) Natterer of Jacksonville, Fla. and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the chapel of Swain Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ron Stinson officiating.



Entombment will be in Satilla Baptist Church Cemetery.



Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral service at Swain Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Satilla Baptist Church, 5525 Satilla Church Road, Baxley, GA 31513.



Arrangements are under the direction of Swain Funeral Home.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 28, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on June 28, 2019