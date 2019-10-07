Home

Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenwood Cemetery
Brunswick, GA
Ellen Burton


1917 - 2019
Ellen Burton Obituary
Ellen Burton

Ellen Philson Burton, 102, of Brunswick GA, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Hospital. She was born to the late Nancy Clark on September 7, 1917.

She is a graduate of Risley High School and a member of St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, where she was actively involved until her illness.

She was very active with the Boy Scouts of America. Her outstanding services to the Boy Scouts began in 1962 as the Den Mother to Pack #173 in Brunswick. She also served as a committee member, Assistant District Commissioner, and long-time Executive Board Member. She received the district Award of Merit in 1980 and was awarded the prestigious Silver Beaver Award. The Okefenokee Area Council proudly awarded the 1988 Class of Silver Beavers in honor of her name.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gabriel Burton; brothers, Leroy Philson, Joe Philson, Charles Philson, William Philson, Edward (Nick) Cooper-Philson, James Cooper, Henry Cooper, Earl Cooper, Edward Cooper, Clarence Cooper; sisters, Carolyn Blaine, Mary Lee Walker, Annette C. Bennett.

Mrs. Burton is survived by her son, Norwood Burton (Harriette); brothers, Albert Cooper (Elnora), Irving Cooper, Sr. (Bertha); sister, Venus E. Holmes; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Greenwood Cemetery in Brunswick, Georgia.

Darien Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, October 7, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 7, 2019
