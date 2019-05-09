Ellen Fleming



Ellen E. Fleming, 73, of St. Simons Island, Ga., entered peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 3, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



Ellen was born on Aug. 3, 1945, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late George Noland Fleming and the late Helen Martz Fleming.



Ellen always had a passion for education. She held a Bachelor of Arts in history, social studies and secondary education from George Washington University, and also attended the University of Virginia. She earned her Master of Education degree from Georgia State University.



She served as a teacher, principal, and senior administrator at The Westminster Schools in Atlanta, Ga., The Ellis School in Pittsburgh, Pa., and Frederica Academy on St. Simons Island, Ga., for more than four decades. After serving as the Acting President of The Westminster Schools, Ellen relocated to her East Beach home on St. Simons in 2004 to become the Head of School at Frederica Academy.



During her tenure at Frederica, Ellen embraced the school's mission while significantly expanding the size of the school's campus and presence within the Golden Isles community. She was devoted to the school and its students, teachers, coaches, parents, trustees, alumni and benefactors. Upon her retirement in 2011, Ellen became an active community volunteer in Glynn County before returning to lead Frederica Academy again in 2017 for two additional school years. She is Frederica Academy's longest-serving Head of School.



Ellen will always be remembered for living her life for education and her church. She was strong in her faith, and an active member of St. Simons Presbyterian Church. She was also a past member of Frederica Academy's Board of Visitors, Communities of Coastal Georgia Foundation Board of Directors, Coastal Georgia Historical Society Board of Directors, St. Simons Presbyterian Church Session, and the Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) Board. For many years, she served on the Board of the Boys & Girls Club of Southeast Georgia and as a member of the Brunswick Rotary Club.



Left to cherish Ellen's memory are her sister and brother-in-law, Nancy F. and Michael Fixx, of St. Simons Island, Ga.; a nephew and his wife, Brian and Amy Fixx of Canonsburg, Pa.; a niece, Ellen Fixx of Ashburn, Va.; one great-nephew, Mason Fixx; and one great-niece, Emily Fixx. Several of Ellen's cousins also survive.



Ellen loved to spend time with her family and friends. She was a born leader and an avid reader. She also enjoyed traveling. Her family and friends will have many fond memories to treasure for years to come.



A memorial service to honor Ellen's life will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at St. Simons Presbyterian Church with Pastor Alan Dyer officiating. A reception will follow the service at Frederica Academy.



The family extends a heartfelt thank you for memorial contributions made in Ellen's memory to the St. Simons Presbyterian Memorial Fund or the Frederica Academy Ellen Fleming Memorial Fund.



Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 9, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on May 9, 2019