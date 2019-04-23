|
Ellie Bryson
Ellie Layne Bryson, 18 months, of Brunswick, died Saturday.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Dr. John Harris officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LifeLink Legacy Fund, www. lifelinkfoundation.org, 9661 Delaney Creek Blvd., Tampa, Florida 33619.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, April 23, 2019
