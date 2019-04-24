Ellie Bryson



Ellie Layne Bryson, 18 months, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019.



Ellie was born Oct. 13, 2017, in Brunswick to parents Aaron Bryson and Kady Young. She was loving, smart, funny and adventurous.



She loved her three sisters, Charli, Emrie and Everleigh. She also is survived by her grandparents, Cliff and Tammy Young, Sandy Vann, Tony and Gina Bryson, and Angie Bryson; her great-grandparents, Emory Young Sr., Tommy Vann, Eddie and Bettie Anderson, Micky and Elaine Brinson, Allen and Joan Bryson and Grace Baisden; her cousins, Brayden, Jaxon, Hadley and Ryleigh; and her loving "Mimi" Lucylle Booker. She is also survived by several aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous other family members.



Ellie was predeceased by her grandmother, Margaret Ann Young; her grandparents, Edward H. and Doris C. Barfield; and her two great-grandmothers, Jeanie Harris and Delores Vann.



A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with Dr. John Harris officiating.



The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to LifeLink Legacy Fund, www. lifelinkfoundation.org, 9661 Delaney Creek Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619.



Arrangements are entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.



