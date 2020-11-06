1/1
Elliott Wayne Christmas
2020 - 2020
{ "" }
Elliott Christmas

Elliott Wayne Christmas, infant son of Hannah Christmas and Rock Lott, passed away Nov. 3, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.

A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Rick Williams officiating.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Aubrey Christmas; a brother, Ben Lott; grandparents, Ellis Sikes, Vonda Womack and Jaime Christmas; and aunts and uncles, Evan Christmas, Christy Christmas, Jeffery Benton, Jeremy Jinright, Brandi Lusty and Ryan Sikes.

Chapman Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, November 6, 2020

Published in The Brunswick News on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Chapman Funeral Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Chapman Funeral Chapel
5951 Golden Isles Parkway
Brunswick, GA 31525
912-264-2444
