Elliott Wayne Christmas, infant son of Hannah Christmas and Rock Lott, passed away Nov. 3, 2020, at Southeast Georgia Health System, in Brunswick.



A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Chapel, with the Rev. Rick Williams officiating.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by a sister, Aubrey Christmas; a brother, Ben Lott; grandparents, Ellis Sikes, Vonda Womack and Jaime Christmas; and aunts and uncles, Evan Christmas, Christy Christmas, Jeffery Benton, Jeremy Jinright, Brandi Lusty and Ryan Sikes.



Chapman Funeral Chapel and Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, November 6, 2020



