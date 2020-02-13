Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Resources
More Obituaries for Elnora Pomella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elnora Cook Vaden Pomella

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elnora Cook Vaden Pomella Obituary
Elnora Pomella

Elnora Cook Vaden Pomella, formerly of Ardoch, died at University Hospital, in Augusta.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark's AME Church, with burial to follow in Ebenezer Cemetery.

The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

She is survived by her children, Kevin Vaden and Keith W. Vaden; siblings, Willie (Leona) Cook and Arthur Lee Cook; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 13, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elnora's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -