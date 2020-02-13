|
|
Elnora Pomella
Elnora Cook Vaden Pomella, formerly of Ardoch, died at University Hospital, in Augusta.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Mark's AME Church, with burial to follow in Ebenezer Cemetery.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
She is survived by her children, Kevin Vaden and Keith W. Vaden; siblings, Willie (Leona) Cook and Arthur Lee Cook; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 13, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 13, 2020