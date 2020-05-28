Elnora Mincey
Elnora Mincey

Elnora Mincey died Saturday at Jesup Health and Rehab Center, in Jesup.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.

Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 28, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenwood Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Funeral Home Inc
2700 Albany St
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 264-1725
