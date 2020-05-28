Or Copy this URL to Share

Elnora Mincey



Elnora Mincey died Saturday at Jesup Health and Rehab Center, in Jesup.



A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday at Greenwood Cemetery, 3004 Newcastle St.



Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, May 28, 2020



