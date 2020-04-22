|
|
Elouise McCrary
Elouise McCrary, 92, died Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at Crab Apple Hall, in Alpharetta, Ga.
Mrs. McCrary was preceded in death by her husband, Claude McCrary Jr.
Survivors include one son, Daniel Claude McCrary of Riceboro, Ga.,; two daughters, Ruth E. Vaughn of Cumming, Ga., and Penny L. Fithian of Cartersville, Ga.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of Mrs. McCrary's life will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , , or .
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 22, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 22, 2020