Elouise McCrary Obituary
Elouise McCrary

Elouise McCrary, 92, died Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at Crab Apple Hall, in Alpharetta, Ga.

Mrs. McCrary was preceded in death by her husband, Claude McCrary Jr.

Survivors include one son, Daniel Claude McCrary of Riceboro, Ga.,; two daughters, Ruth E. Vaughn of Cumming, Ga., and Penny L. Fithian of Cartersville, Ga.; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of Mrs. McCrary's life will be held by the family at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to , , or .

Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.musicfuneralhome.com.

Music Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 22, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 22, 2020
