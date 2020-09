Or Copy this URL to Share

Elouise Spears



Elouise Spears, of St. Simons Island, died Sept. 14 at Southeast Georgia Health System.



A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at German Village Cemetery.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks must be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be enforced.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, September 19, 2020



