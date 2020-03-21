|
Elsie Sederholm
Elsie M. Sederholm, 90, of Jekyll Island, passed away after a brief illness on March 13, 2020.
Elsie was born on April 11, 1929, in Philadelphia, Pa. She was the youngest of 10 children, all of whom preceded her in death. Elsie graduated from Frankford (Philadelphia) High School in 1946, where she was editor of the school yearbook. She met her husband of 62 years, Ernest L. Sederholm Jr., at Peirce-Phelps Inc., where they were both employed. Elsie was a devoted wife and mother; her family was always her first priority. She was the center of their home and hearts. Always a strong supporter of her husband's career, Elsie and Ernie enjoyed hosting annual trips to Europe and the Caribbean for Ernie's business clients.
Ever the "organizer," Elsie was actively involved in many parent organizations for her children's schools and sports teams, as well as committees at Bethany Collegiate Presbyterian Church, in Havertown, Pa., where she taught Sunday School for decades. She and Ernie were longtime members of LIanerch Country Club. They introduced their children to their love of golf at Llanerch, and Elsie was active in many committees there as well, her favorite of which being the junior golf program.
In 1986, after spending seven winters as "snowbirds," Elsie and Ernie moved from the Philadelphia area to Jekyll Island. Elsie loved Jekyll Island, and brought her energy and passion for family, church and golf to the island. Elsie's children and grandchildren spent many memorable vacations visiting and sharing the joys of island life with her and Ernie. Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church became a central part of Elsie's life. She was an elder at the church for many years. She chaired the worship committee, was a member of the Christian nurture committee, session, and oversaw the church's Grandmother's Closet and meal delivery team to Hospice of the Golden Isles. Elsie was also very active in the Savannah Presbytery. She served as Jekyll's commissioner to the Savannah Presbytery, was a member of the MK Pentecost Fund Committee and the Presbyterian Women's Board of Directors. Elsie and Ernie also enjoyed many years as active members of the Sand Dollar and Paupers social clubs.
Elsie is survived by her children, Douglas, of West Tisbury, Mass., David (Terry) of Playa del Rey, Calif., Robert (Susan) of Export, Pa., and Pamela Chitty (Mark), of St. Simons Island, Ga.; grandchildren, Sean and Luke Sederholm, David Sederholm Jr., Daniel Sederholm (Madeline), Andrew Sederholm and Meghan Chitty.
A celebration of life will be scheduled in the near future at Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Elsie's memory to Jekyll Presbyterian Community Church.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 21, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 21, 2020