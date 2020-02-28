|
Elva Ray Copeland
Mr. Elva Ray "Pete" Copeland, 90, passed away at his home on Feb. 25, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 6, 1929, in Waverly, Ga., to Abraham Lincoln and Corine Drury Copeland. He moved to Jacksonville in 1947, after graduating from Camden High School. He served in the Army and later returned to Jacksonville to join his uncle in the family business, Southside Radiator and Welding Works, which he eventually owned and expanded to an additional location in Mandarin, Mandarin Radiator, for a total span of more than 60 years.
Pete was a long-time member and 1992 Past Master of Mandarin Masonic Lodge No. 343.
Pete was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth Sheppard Copeland, whom he met in Philadelphia while in the Army.
He is survived by sons, Michael Ray Copeland (Kim) and Russell Alan Copeland (Shirley); daughter, Joanne Lynn Dickerson; six grandchildren, Michael Jr. (Jessica), Rebecca, Russell Jr. (Kayla), Ricky (Jillian), Cameron (Bethanie) and Shelby (Gabriel); and eight great-grandchildren, Kali, Rylee, Kyndall, Allie, Grace, Brynn, Coralynne and Rhett. Pete is also survived by six siblings, Ruby, Eunice, Myrtis (Bill), Vernon, Ed and Merlene (Mac), along with many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Hardage-Giddens Mandarin Funeral Home, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Ella Park Cemetery, on Dover Bluff Road, in Waverly, Ga.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223, www.hgmandarin.com.
The Brunswick News, February 28, 2020
