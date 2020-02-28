Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
(904) 737-7171
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hardage-Giddens Oaklawn Chapel
4801 SAN JOSE BLVD
Jacksonville, FL 32207
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
11:00 AM
Ella Park Cemetery
Dover Bluff Road
Waverly, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elva Copeland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elva Ray "Pete" Copeland

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elva Ray "Pete" Copeland Obituary
Elva Ray Copeland

Mr. Elva Ray "Pete" Copeland, 90, passed away at his home on Feb. 25, 2020.

He was born on Sept. 6, 1929, in Waverly, Ga., to Abraham Lincoln and Corine Drury Copeland. He moved to Jacksonville in 1947, after graduating from Camden High School. He served in the Army and later returned to Jacksonville to join his uncle in the family business, Southside Radiator and Welding Works, which he eventually owned and expanded to an additional location in Mandarin, Mandarin Radiator, for a total span of more than 60 years.

Pete was a long-time member and 1992 Past Master of Mandarin Masonic Lodge No. 343.

Pete was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Elizabeth Sheppard Copeland, whom he met in Philadelphia while in the Army.

He is survived by sons, Michael Ray Copeland (Kim) and Russell Alan Copeland (Shirley); daughter, Joanne Lynn Dickerson; six grandchildren, Michael Jr. (Jessica), Rebecca, Russell Jr. (Kayla), Ricky (Jillian), Cameron (Bethanie) and Shelby (Gabriel); and eight great-grandchildren, Kali, Rylee, Kyndall, Allie, Grace, Brynn, Coralynne and Rhett. Pete is also survived by six siblings, Ruby, Eunice, Myrtis (Bill), Vernon, Ed and Merlene (Mac), along with many other cousins, nieces, and nephews.

The visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at Hardage-Giddens Mandarin Funeral Home, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Ella Park Cemetery, on Dover Bluff Road, in Waverly, Ga.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hardage-Giddens Funeral Home of Mandarin, 11801 San Jose Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32223, www.hgmandarin.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, February 28, 2020

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -