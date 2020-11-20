Emily Scott



Emily J. Scott, of Meridian, died Nov. 12.



A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday at Hudson Cemetery in Meridian.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 2-5 p.m. Saturday at Darien Funeral Home.



Masks must be worn, and social-distancing protocols will be enforced.



She is survived by her children, Stanley J. (Ruby) Scott and Leslie (John) Beckham; siblings, James E. (Sallie) Edmond; brother-in-law, Wallace Norman; eight grandchildren; and other relatives.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, November 20, 2020



