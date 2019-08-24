Home

Green Pine Funeral Home & Cemetery
96281 Green Pine Rd
Yulee, FL 32097
(904) 261-0876
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
the Journey Church
95707 Amelia Concourse
Fernandina Beach, FL
View Map
Emily Kline


2005 - 2019
Emily Kline Obituary
Emily Kline

Emily Sean Kline, 14, of Yulee, Fla., passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at UF Health in Jacksonville, Fla.

Emily was born July 19, 2005, in Jacksonville, and moved to Yulee with her family 12 years ago. She attended the Journey Church and was a student at Yulee High School.

Emily was tender hearted, compassionate and kind. She loved animals, music, biking, the outdoors and traveling. Her beautiful smile will be imprinted in our hearts forever.

She was predeceased by her grandfather, Donald Aldridge; and great-grandparents, Howard and Pat Sullins.

Survivors include her parents, David Sean and Deirdre Aldridge Kline of Yulee, Fla.; her two sisters, Mary Kathryn Kline and Madison Grace Kline, also of Yulee; her grandparents, Kay Aldridge of Jacksonville, Fla., and Vicki and George Hunter of Brunswick, Ga.; aunts and uncles, Kim Aldridge Ward (Shelley Addessi), Dawn Aldridge Smith (Eddie), Danielle Aldridge Mann (Douglas) and Lynn Cook (Dwight); cousins, Elizabeth Smith, Evers and Owen Mann, Noah and Cooper Cook; and other beloved family members and friends.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27, at the Journey Church, 95707 Amelia Concourse, Fernandina Beach, Fla.

To sign Emily's online register book, and leave condolences, please visit the Green Pine website at www.greenpinefuneral.com.

Arrangements by Green Pine Funeral Home, Cremations & Cemetery, Yulee, Fla.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, August 24, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Aug. 24, 2019
