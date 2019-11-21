|
Emogene Miller
Emogene J. "Jean" Miller went home to be with the Lord on Nov. 16, 2019, at age 92.
She was born at home in Thomasville, Ga., on Aug. 2, 1927, to Edward Pate and Margaret Cone Jones, the fifth of six children. After graduation from Thomasville High School, Jean moved to Sea Island to work for Western Union. She met her late husband, Henry E. Miller, while both were employed with Sea Island Co. Jean and Henry lived on St. Simons for 60 years and raised their five children. After her youngest child started school, Jean returned to work as a bookkeeper for several businesses on the island. She and Henry moved to Brunswick in 2006. Jean often said that "God put me on this Earth to be a mother" and enjoyed taking her kids to the beach, library and playground. Her daughters fondly remember their mother buying them 5 cent Cherry Cokes from the corner drug store on Mallery after church at St. Simons Methodist.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband Henry; and two sons, Joe and Henry (Skip); along with her brother and two sisters. She is survived by her sisters, Elsie Jackson and Jeanette Miller; her daughters, Sandra Walling (Chris), Margie Morgan (Jim) of Brunswick, Brenda Counce (Jim) of San Antonio, Texas; and daughter-in-law, Cathy Miller of Manassas, Va. Jean was blessed with 14 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Jean's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at Oglethorpe Memorial Gardens, 5775 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island.
