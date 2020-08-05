Emory Young Sr.
Emory Sharpe Young Sr. , 84, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side.
A private family graveside service to honor Emory's life will be held at Palmetto Cemetery.
Emory was born on Feb. 1, 1936, in Moultrie, Ga., to Lucile and Leon Young, moving to Brunswick in 1938. He graduated from Glynn Academy in 1954. Emory played football and baseball at Glynn Academy, and upon graduation he started college at Georgia Tech. After completing his third year at Tech he moved home to help with the family business, Young Bros. Electric, and in 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Margaret Ann "Martann" Shoemaker.
Survivors include sons, Emory Young Jr. (Rene ) and Cliff Young (Tammy); grandchildren, Chris Nazzrie, Brandi Nazzrie, Justin Nazzrie (Shawna), Ward McCarthy, Cody Young (Megan), Kady Young, Chevy Young and Will Young; great-grandchildren, Liberty Margaret Ashley, Deven Mae Nazzrie, Emrie Anne Young, Jaxon Bowen Young, Everleigh Marie Bryson, Raylan Luke Young and Aria Rayne Johnson; sisters, Betty Sullivan, Patricia Barbie, and Ava Grimes; long-time work family members, John Sapp, Vernon Harris, Bobby Thrift, Stanley Rowell, Michael Sheffield, Marty Parker, and all current and past employees; and best friend and pet, Buddi.
He was predeceased by his wife, Margaret Ann Young; daughters and sons-in-law, Cathy and John McCarthy and Susan and Dub Nazzrie; his sister and brother, Nancy Young and Larry Young; and a great-granddaughter, Ellie Layne Bryson.
Emory loved watching his grandchildren play softball, football and baseball.
He worked for Concrete Products for a number of years and then went to work at R. L. Peck until his dream of owning his own business came true. In 1971, he started Certified Electric Inc., along with his wife, Margaret.
Emory was an Eagle Scout and over the years coached Little League football, drove the church bus, was a member of the Kiwanis Club, president of the local chapter of the Conditioned Air Association of Georgia and later was their state president. He was an innovator for his time and believed computers were the future of business and was one of the first small businesses in Brunswick to purchase and use a computer to run his company. Certified Electric became a Carrier dealer in 1976, and one of the first 10 companies in the state to become a Carrier Factory Authorized Dealer.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Emory's caregivers from Visiting Angels, Ann Brunswick, Delores Campbell, and Elizabeth Kennebrew.
Emory will always be remembered for being a true Southern gentleman who worked extremely hard and tried to instill his great work ethic in all those he raised and employed. He was a humble man with a giving heart who loved his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Emory's memory to the Alzheimer's Association
The Brunswick News, August 5, 2020