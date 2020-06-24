Ernest Lewis
Ernest A. Lewis, 81, of Brunswick, died April 3.
A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Palmetto Cemetery, with Pastor Chip Strickland officiating.
Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, June 24, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jun. 24, 2020.