Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Ernest's life story with friends and family

Share Ernest's life story with friends and family

Ernest Lewis



Ernest A. Lewis, 81, of Brunswick, died April 3.



A graveside service to celebrate his life will be held at 3 p.m. Friday at Palmetto Cemetery, with Pastor Chip Strickland officiating.



Chapman Funeral Chapel & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, June 24, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store