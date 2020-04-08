|
Ernest Lewis
Ernest Avery Lewis, 81, of Brunswick, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at the residence of his daughter, under the care of Georgia Hospice Care.
Ernie was born Aug. 10, 1938, in Brunswick, to Avery and Ocala Douglas Lewis. He was a 1956 graduate of Glynn Academy, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retired from I.B.E.W. Local Union 508 and an electrician with Owens & Pridgen. Ernie was a member of the Altamaha Park Association and the Two-Way Fishing Club River Rats.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Berrie Lewis; children, Lisa Cook, Robin Hutchinson, Kevin A. Lewis, Susan Brown (Rocky) and Buddy Coleman; grandchildren, Marlo Hutchinson, Allison Medlock (John), Josh Thrower (Megan) and Kyle Coleman; great-grandchildren, Elijah Medlock, Bentley Medlock, Jake Griffis and John Luke Medlock; and sisters, Shirley Cheek, Brenda Perkins and Sharon Pickron (Bob).
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, services to honor Ernie?s life will be held at a later date, to be announced by Chapman Funeral Chapel.
