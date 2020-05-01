Ernest Deverger



Ernest Lee Deverger Sr. was born on Sept. 19, 1935, in McIntosh County, Ga., to the late Ada Saddler Jenkins and the late John Spaulding.



He was united in holy matrimony to Joella Deverger.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Joella Deverger; his stepdaughter, Catherine Stokes; four brothers, Victory Deverger, Robert L. Deverger, Benj Deverger and Nathaniel Cooper Sr.; and one sister, Mary L. Bryant.



He is survived by three children, Evangelist Patricia and Minister Ernest L. Deverger Jr. of Marietta, Ga., and Deloris Deverger and Van F. Deverger, all of New York; one brother, Eddie L. Deverger; eight sisters, Shirley Reeves, Alberta Carter of New York, and Alize M. Browne, Dorothy Moran, Bertha L. Palmer, Linnie Thorpe, Edna M. Sallins and Gladys S. Carter, all of McIntosh County; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



A walk-through viewing will be held from 3-4 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.



A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Wallace Cemetery, in Cannon Bluff.



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, May 1, 2020



