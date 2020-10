Ernest Blount Sr.Ernest Wayne Blount Sr., 71, of Hortense, died Friday at his residence.The funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday in the chapel of Frye Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Lane Cemetery.The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.Frye Funeral Home, www.fryefh.com , in Nahunta, is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, October 10, 2020