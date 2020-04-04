Home

Our hearts are broken to lose a wonderful son, brother, uncle and great-uncle.

Ernie was a friend to everyone, and would go over and beyond to help his family, friends and even strangers. He worked offshore on an oil rig, worked in the shipyards in Texas and was a printer at Imperial Sugar Co., in Savannah. He loved building things and home designing.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest Evans; and a brother, Edwin Evans.

He is survived by his mother Dolores (Lucy) Kern Evans; and a loving sister, Lisa (Mark) Harvey; and brother, Eric Evans. Ernie had four nephews, Matt, Corey, Tyler and Austin; one niece, Nicole; and three great-nieces, Analise, Vanessa and Brooke; and many, many great friends.

At Ernie's request, there will be no service.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 4, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 4, 2020
