Ervin Flowers
Ervin Herman Flowers died Feb. 23 at his residence.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First African Baptist Church, 1416 Amherst St., with interment to follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
Public viewing will be from 1-5 p.m. today, with a wake to follow from 5-6 p.m. at Brunswick Funeral Home, 2700 Albany St.
The procession will leave from 149 Yorktown Drive.
Brunswick Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, February 28, 2020
