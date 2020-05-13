Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Essie's life story with friends and family

Share Essie's life story with friends and family





Essie Mae Duggan Burke, 101, of Brunswick, died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System.



A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Douglas City Cemetery, in Douglas, with interment to follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 15 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home,



The Brunswick News, May 13, 2020

Essie Mae BurkeEssie Mae Duggan Burke, 101, of Brunswick, died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System.A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Douglas City Cemetery, in Douglas, with interment to follow.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 15 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, May 13, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store