Essie Mae (Duggan) Burke
Essie Mae Burke

Essie Mae Duggan Burke, 101, of Brunswick, died Monday at Southeast Georgia Health System.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Douglas City Cemetery, in Douglas, with interment to follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pine Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 15 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520.

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.

The Brunswick News, May 13, 2020

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Douglas City Cemetery
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
