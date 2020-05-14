Essie Mae Burke
Essie Mae Duggan Burke, 101, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Southeast Health Systems in Brunswick, Ga.
Essie was born Nov. 11, 1918, in Ray, Ga., to the late Mittie Viola Luke and the late Charlie Edmond Duggan. She graduated from Ray High School and had been a resident of Brunswick, Ga., for 35 years. Essie was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church. Essie was a devoted Sunday School teacher for 30 years for the Pine Ridge Senior Women's Class and a homemaker.
In addition to Essie's parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Elzie Taft Burke; two brothers, Delma and Elmer Duggan; and a sister, Mattie Lou Hodges.
Essie is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Utz of Brunswick, Ga.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; 16 nieces and nephews; and many extended family members and friends.
A graveside service is to be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Douglas City Cemetery, in Douglas, Ga., where Pastor Jerry Johns is to officiate. Interment will follow the service.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions, may be made to the Pine Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 15 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, Ga.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, May 14, 2020
The Brunswick News, May 14, 2020
