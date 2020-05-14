Essie Mae Duggan Burke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Essie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Essie Mae Burke

Essie Mae Duggan Burke, 101, of Brunswick, Ga., passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at Southeast Health Systems in Brunswick, Ga.

Essie was born Nov. 11, 1918, in Ray, Ga., to the late Mittie Viola Luke and the late Charlie Edmond Duggan. She graduated from Ray High School and had been a resident of Brunswick, Ga., for 35 years. Essie was a member of Pine Ridge Baptist Church. Essie was a devoted Sunday School teacher for 30 years for the Pine Ridge Senior Women's Class and a homemaker.

In addition to Essie's parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Elzie Taft Burke; two brothers, Delma and Elmer Duggan; and a sister, Mattie Lou Hodges.

Essie is survived by her daughter, Dorothy Utz of Brunswick, Ga.; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; 16 nieces and nephews; and many extended family members and friends.

A graveside service is to be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at Douglas City Cemetery, in Douglas, Ga., where Pastor Jerry Johns is to officiate. Interment will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions, may be made to the Pine Ridge Baptist Church Building Fund, 15 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick, GA 31520.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, in Brunswick, Ga.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, May 14, 2020

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Brunswick News on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Douglas City Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
9122653636
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved