Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Esther Alicia Pickering Clarke


1939 - 2020
Esther Alicia Pickering Clarke Obituary
Esther Clarke

Esther Alicia Pickering Clarke, the second daughter of Karl Gomez Pickering and Beulah Cornelia Maduro Pickering, and a resident of St. Simons Island, Ga., died peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at her home. She was born on Tortola, Virgin Islands, on Saturday, Aug. 5, 1939; baptized into Christ by the Rev. Ralph Perry-Gore at St. George's Anglican (now Episcopal) Church on Sunday, Oct. 5,1939, and confirmed by the Rt. Rev. Albert E. Swift, Bishop of Puerto Rico, on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 1951.

After her formal education and nurse training in Tortola, in addition to a nursing degree from the University of the Virgin Islands, Esther served as a nurse and educator for approximately 40 years. She served in many areas of nursing (to include certified midwife), and in many places: Tortola and St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, Miami, Fla., Orangeburg, S.C., and Brunswick, Ga., where her last assignment as a nursing supervisor was at Sears Manor Nursing Home.

Besides her dedication to nursing, Esther was devoted to her God. She sang in choirs and supported several ministries in the church. She loved gardening and flowers, and was an avid reader, especially of the Bible, with her personal Bibles highlighting many of her favorite scriptures.

She is survived by her husband of over 50 years, the Rev. Canon Julian M. Clarke; daughter, Cecilia Walker (Terry) of Spring Hill, Fla.; son, Marcus Clarke (Sabrina Life) of Stallings, N.C.; sister, Edith Evans (Maitland) of Kingston, Jamaica; and five grandchildren, Shante, Jamar and Dominique Walker and Marissa and Maurice Clarke.

A private viewing and service will be held at Darien Funeral Home, in Darien, Ga., with memorial services being planned for St. Athanasius Episcopal Church, in Brunswick, Ga., and St. Paul?s Episcopal Church, Sea Cow?s Bay, Tortola, Virgin Islands.

The family would like to thank her caregivers Mary Trimmings and Vera Holmes, and the employees of several businesses on St. Simons who showed a special interest in making her feel loved along her journey: ACE Hardware, Synovus Bank, Uncle Don?s Local Market, CVS Pharmacy, Southern Soul, Winn Dixie, Advance Rehabilitation, Urgent Care, Travel Service, Pak Mail and Island Nail.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be sent to any of the listed organizations: Memory Matters of Brunswick http://www.memorymattersglynn.com/contribute/, Alzheimer?s Association www.act.alz.org/donate Georgia Hospice Care https://ghchospice.com/ghc-foundation/, www.donate3.cancer.org , St. Athanasius Episcopal Church www.saintachurch.org , or Church of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church http://goodshepherdbrunswick.georgiaepiscopal.org/.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, March 25, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Mar. 25, 2020
