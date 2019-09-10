Home

Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
(912) 265-3636
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Funeral service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home
3321 Glynn Ave
Brunswick, GA 31520
Estus Elton Barwick


1936 - 2019
Estus Elton Barwick Obituary
Estus Barwick

Estus Elton Barwick, 83, of Darien, Ga., was called home to be with his Lord and Savior Sept. 6, 2019 at U.F. Health, in Jacksonville, Fla.

Elton was born on March 8, 1936, in Gardi, Ga., to the late Mr. and Mrs. Estus Barwick. Elton graduated from Darien High School in Darien Ga. He retired from Babcock and Wilcox. Elton was in the Coast Guard for four years, where he received an honorable discharge. He was a devout Christian who attended Antioch Holiness Baptist Church in Brunswick, Ga. Elton loved God and his family and was always kind. He loved growing vegetable gardens and eating the fruits of his labor. We will have wonderful memories of our beloved Elton, and he will be greatly missed by all who loved and knew him.

Elton was preceded in death by his mother, Cola Ilee Edenfield Barwick; and his father, Elijah Estus Barwick; also a brother, Earl J. Barwick.

Surviving relatives include his sisters, Virginia Barwick Burton and Doris Barwick Todd, both of Darien, Ga.; and one brother, Ernest Laverne Barwick of Summerville, S.C. He is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family will receive friends between 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home. The funeral service, to honor his life, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Glenn Grimes and the Rev. James Lamb officiating.

Active pallbearers will be Tat Todd, Jeff Todd, Jack King, Jim May, Mike Ogden, and Timmy Harper. Honorary pallbearers will be Silas Spivey, Thomas Todd, Denny Barwick and Colon Ogden.

Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, September 10, 2019

Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 10, 2019
