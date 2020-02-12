|
Ethel Griffin
Ethel Lizama Griffin answered her final call and passed into eternal rest at her Belle Point residence on the morning of Jan. 30, 2020, surrounded by her daughter and her loving and dedicated caregivers.
She was born in Darien, Ga., to the late Rev. Nemesio Lizama and Mrs. Ethel Taylor Lizama. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sisters, Martha Lizama Edwards and Linnie Taylor Lizama; and her maternal grandfather, the Rev. Joseph D. Taylor, who founded Darien's Grant Chapel and McIntosh County's first school for black children in 1892. Mrs. Griffin was also preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Dr. David J. Griffin Sr.
She is survived by her children, David Griffin Jr. of Houston, Texas, and Elaine Griffin of Brunswick, Ga., and New York, N.Y.; her sister, Joaquina Lizama Greene of Chicago, Ill.; a niece, Deborah Greene of Chicago, Ill.; and two nephews, Bridges Edwards of Los Angeles, Calif., and Gregory Greene of Chicago, Ill.
Mrs. Griffin was a graduate of Todd Grant High School in Darien, Ga., and the Presbyterian-affiliated Knoxville College in Tennessee, where she earned a B.S. in biology, minored in chemistry, pledged the Gamma Mu chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority, performed as a majorette, and was a member of the French Club. She was voted "Most Beautiful" by her classmates each of her four years of college, and was known for her rapier wit, which never failed her.
After graduating, she embarked on a 33-year career in education. She taught in Marx, Miss., and Lagrange and Dublin, Ga., before settling in Brunswick, where she taught at Burroughs-Mollette, Sidney Lanier and Glynn Middle schools. Mrs. Griffin was an old school teacher who maintained order in her classroom with her eyes and kept a ruler handy to help distracted students prioritize learning.
She gave generously of her time to civic service and was a charter member of both the Brunswick Chapter of The Links Inc. (1966) and the Brunswick Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta sorority. Mrs. Griffin held numerous officer positions in both organizations and was also an early board member of CASA Glynn.
She was a lifelong leader in the Presbyterian Church and active in the Savannah Presbytery, from her teenage years first attending and then running youth conferences statewide and at Montreat, to serving as pianist for weekly worship services, to steering Women in the Congregation programs and her final role as elder of Brunswick Second Presbyterian Church, where her father and uncle, the Rev. Paul Taylor, also served as pastors.
A memorial service will be held in her honor at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Grant Chapel Presbyterian Church in Darien, Ga. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Golden Isles.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, February 12, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Feb. 12, 2020