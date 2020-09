Or Copy this URL to Share

Ethel Outlaw



Ethel Mae Boone Outlaw, 92, of Kingsland, died Monday at The Lakes Senior Care Center, in Kingsland.



A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at Oak Grove Cemetery, in St. Marys, with pastors Tim Hall and Brian Parker, and Terry Brown, officiating.



Coastal Camden Funeral Home, in Kingsland, is in charge of the arrangements.



The Brunswick News, September 16, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store