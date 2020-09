Or Copy this URL to Share

Ethel Green



Ethel Mae Green died Thursday at her residence.



A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in Belleville Cemetery.



She is survived by her siblings, Rose (Will) Norman and Agnes (Gordon) Miller; and other relatives



Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, September 24, 2020



