Ethera Key
Ethera Mae Jackson Key, formerly of Meridian, died April 7, 2020, in New York.
A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Hudson Cemetery.
A walk-through viewing will be held from 5-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Janice and Samantha Key; siblings, Martha J. Williams, Myrtice Jackson and Connie Johnson; several grandchildren and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, April 28, 2020
