Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 28, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
View Map
Ethera Mae Jackson Key

Ethera Mae Jackson Key Obituary
Ethera Key

Ethera Mae Jackson Key, formerly of Meridian, died April 7, 2020, in New York.

A private graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in Hudson Cemetery.

A walk-through viewing will be held from 5-6 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.

She is survived by her children, Janice and Samantha Key; siblings, Martha J. Williams, Myrtice Jackson and Connie Johnson; several grandchildren and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, April 28, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Apr. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -