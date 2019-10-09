|
Etienne Elfer Jr.
Etienne "Big Al" Elfer Jr., 83, of Brunswick, departed this life Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
A private crypt-side service will be conducted at Brunswick Memorial Park Cemetery.
Born April 15, 1936, in St. John the Baptist Parish, La., to the late Etienne Elfer Sr. and Solange P. Elfer, he was a retired USMC veteran having served in Vietnam. Mr. Elfer also was a retired director of services and development from the Jekyll Island Authority. He was a black belt in martial arts, and enjoyed fishing and antique automobiles. He also enjoyed spoiling his grandchildren and tending to his canine companions, Murphy and Isabella. Mr. Elfer had been a resident of Glynn County since 1979.
Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Betty Elfer of Brunswick; his children, Debra Wilkes (Geri), Pam Jeffries, Sandra Horton, Fran Bear and Michael Bear (Linda); grandchildren, Ashley LeGoullon, Joey Harrison, Jennifer Cox, Justin Bush, Maddison Finn, Tanya Saunders and John Stevens; and a sister, Louise Roser of Texas.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, October 9, 2019
