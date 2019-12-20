|
Eula Smith
Eula B. "Belle" Palmer Smith died Dec. 10 at Southeast Georgia Health System.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 2279 Ga. Highway 99, with burial to follow in Belleville Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.
She is survived by her children, Althea Melissa Smith, Peter C. Smith, Micoll L. Bloodworth, Jimmie L. (Sabrina) Grovner and Frederick West; siblings, Frances (Bennie) Bess, Ednoris Palmer and Frank (Patricia) Palmer; and other relatives.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, December 20, 2019
