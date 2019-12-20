Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Resources
More Obituaries for Eula Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eula B. Palmer "Belle" Smith

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eula B. Palmer "Belle" Smith Obituary
Eula Smith

Eula B. "Belle" Palmer Smith died Dec. 10 at Southeast Georgia Health System.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 2279 Ga. Highway 99, with burial to follow in Belleville Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at Darien Funeral Home.

She is survived by her children, Althea Melissa Smith, Peter C. Smith, Micoll L. Bloodworth, Jimmie L. (Sabrina) Grovner and Frederick West; siblings, Frances (Bennie) Bess, Ednoris Palmer and Frank (Patricia) Palmer; and other relatives.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, December 20, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eula's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -