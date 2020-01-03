Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darien Funeral Home
1000 C A Devillars Street
Darien, GA 31305
(912) 437-4123
Resources
More Obituaries for Evans Cooper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evans B. Cooper Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Evans B. Cooper Jr. Obituary
Evans Cooper Jr.

Evans B. Cooper Jr. died Dec. 23, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Zion Missionary Baptist Church. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.

He is survived by his children, Evans B. Cooper III, Evance Cooper, Wendi Williams Ward, Antonio Cooper and Shawn Cunningham Sr.; siblings, Modibo M. Kadalie, Nelena V. Cooper and Denise Y. Cooper; brother-in-law, Michael (Mickey) Lewis; grandchildren; and other relatives.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Family-placed obituary

The Brunswick News, January 3, 2020

logo

Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Evans's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -