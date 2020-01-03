|
Evans Cooper Jr.
Evans B. Cooper Jr. died Dec. 23, 2019.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Zion Missionary Baptist Church. The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
He is survived by his children, Evans B. Cooper III, Evance Cooper, Wendi Williams Ward, Antonio Cooper and Shawn Cunningham Sr.; siblings, Modibo M. Kadalie, Nelena V. Cooper and Denise Y. Cooper; brother-in-law, Michael (Mickey) Lewis; grandchildren; and other relatives.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 3, 2020
