Evelyn Kicklighter
Evelyn Anita Kicklighter, 72, of Valdosta, was called home to Heaven by her Heavenly Father, after a brief stay at South Georgia Medical Center, in Valdosta, on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, following a long and hard-fought battle with cancer.
She was born March 26, 1947, in Brunswick, Ga., to the late Tyler and Doris Amos Rogers. She was surrounded by family and friends when she quietly left this world to enter the portals of Heaven, where she presently resides. She was a wife, mother, family member and friend who lived her life as near to perfect as one could possibly be and live while on this Earth. While she is presently with her Heavenly Father, her spirit will live on in the hearts of all the lives she touched during her journey on Earth.
Mrs. Kicklighter served this community as a registered nurse at South Georgia Medical Center, from which she retired in October of 2009, after 30 years of service. She was a perfectionist in the care she gave her patients, an avid reader and loved to sew. She loved animals and cared for many "strays" over the years.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Kicklighter of Valdosta; her daughter, Marline Kicklighter, also of Valdosta; two grandchildren, Brandon Leong of Thomasville and Emily Leong of West Fargo, N.D.; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Diane Clark of Valdosta, Lynn and Richard Doyle of Darien, Ga., and Annette Belt of Brunswick; three brothers and two sisters-in-law, Ed and Sandy Rogers of Marietta, Ga., Owen and Peggy Rogers of Brunswick and William Hagen Rogers of Macon, Ga.; and many nieces and nephews.
Evelyn Anita Kicklighter will be cremated and no formal services will be scheduled, according to her wishes. The family will hold a private service at a later date. The family requests that donations be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Valdosta Lowndes County, 1740 W. Gordon St, Valdosta, GA 31601. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 30, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Oct. 30, 2019