Betty Potter
Evelyn Elizabeth "Betty" Durden Potter, 94, passed away peacefully on Oct. 13, in Cartersville, Ga., under the care of the nurses of Affinity Hospice. She was a native of Vidalia, Ga., but spent most of her life in Brunswick.
Betty worked at the J.A. Jones Shipyard in Brunswick during World War II, when she met her husband, Willard Neal Potter. Many years after Willard's death, she married Alvin Ernese Potter. She was a homemaker most of her life and a member of the Church of Christ.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Kelley Ray and Addie Lou Williford Durden; her sisters, Inez Durden Murray and Sarah Durden Williamson; her brother, Alvin Ray Durden; her husbands; and an infant daughter, Betty Carolyn Potter.
Survivors include a daughter, Debbie (Keith) Crews of Cartersville; and a son, Larry (Deborah) Potter of Jesup; grandchildren, Dana (Sean) Furmage, David (Laurel) Crews, Becky (Brent) Murrell and Catherine (Michael) Rozenboom; great-grandchildren, Michelle Furmage, Laura Grace and Mark Crews, Caleb, Caitlyn and Madi Rozenboom and Drew, Sam, and Jake Murrell; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Fite Assisted Living Center, in Cartersville, Ga., for the loving care and excellent attention given to Betty in her last years when she could not take care of herself.
The funeral service will be officiated by Minister Keith Crews and held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20 in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, in Brunswick, with visitation one hour beforehand, at 2 p.m.
Interment will follow in Palmetto Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19, social-distancing will be maintained and the wearing of masks is highly encouraged.
Pallbearers will be David Crews, Sean Furmage, Jack Lipthratt, Ivan Reddick, Caleb Rozenboom and Michael Rozenboom.
Honorary pallbearers will be Ray Durden, Lucky Lowe, Ray Potter, Rickey Potter, Tommy Rollins, Cherrill Schmid and Jimmy Williamson.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the register book and leave condolences for the family at www.edomillerandsons.com
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, October 17, 2020