Evelyn Muggridge



Evelyn Liles Roberson Muggridge passed away Saturday June 6, 2020, at The Oaks Senior Care Facility, in Pooler, Ga., following an extended illness. She was born Lila Evelyn Taylor, April 14, 1938, in Crawfordville, Ga., to William Omer Taylor Sr. and Rubye King Taylor. She married Johnnie Liles Sr. in 1957. She and Johnnie had two sons, Johnnie Liles Jr. and Timmy Liles. She was married to Al Roberson from 1983 until his death in 2009. She married Bobby Muggridge in 2011.



She is survived by her husband, Bobby Muggridge; her sons, Johnnie Liles Jr. (Sandi) and Timmy Liles (Felicia); a stepdaughter, Linda Roberson Young (Lamar); and a stepson, Bob Muggridge (Amy). She is survived by grandchildren, Alicia Herrick (Joel), Taylor Liles, Jordan Liles (Ashley), Tori Cason (Tony), Luke Liles (Allison), Chandler Muggridge and Ansley Muggridge. She has six great-grandchildren, Issac Herrick, Fraya Herrick, Annsleigh Liles, Tara Kate Cason, Lilia Liles and Abram Liles. She is also survived by her brother, Fred Taylor (Dale).



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her siblings, Rubye Taylor Griffin, Terry Taylor and William "Bubba" Taylor Jr. She is also preceded in death by her husband, Al Roberson; and a granddaughter, Tara Denise Liles.



She graduated from Alexander Stephens High School, Crawfordville, Ga., where she was voted Most Beautiful of her senior class. Evelyn was a resident of Brunswick, Ga., for the past 52 years. She and her husband, Johnnie, owned and operated The Lollipop Children's Shop and Johnnie's Shoe Hut in Downtown Brunswick in the 1970s. She retired as secretary from Glynn Middle School in 2000. She was a member of College Place United Methodist Church where she enjoyed volunteering and serving in numerous areas.



A private family memorial service will be held Friday, June 12, at Brunswick Memorial Park Mausoleum with the Rev. Matt Stout officiating. Due to COVID restrictions there will be no visitation.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Abiding Memorial Fund at College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick, GA 31520.



Brunswick Memorial Park Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, June 10, 2020



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store