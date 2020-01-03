|
Evelyn Williams
Evelyn Williams, who passed away Jan. 1, 2020, at age 93, was born July 21, 1926, in Wheeler County, Ga. She was a resident of Rome, Ga., from 1954 until moving to St. Simons Island, Ga., with her late husband, Richard, in 2000. She worked as a librarian and church secretary.
Evelyn was a resident of Magnolia Manor Independent Living from 2010-2019, a member of Golden Isles Presbyterian Church of Saint Simons Island, and in her free time, enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, sewing, volunteering, canning, gardening and traveling.
While in Rome, Ga., she was a member of Fellowship Baptist Church, and she volunteered for "Carpenters for Christ" along with her husband, doing international church ministry in Africa, South America, Belgium, and Alaska. She also served in volunteer missions ministry in Ireland and Australia. She was involved in church ministry, teaching children's Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and women's ministry and community evangelism. She was a mentor, hospice volunteer and library volunteer.
She is survived by her children, Dr. James M. Coleman of Denver, Colo., Olivia Turnquist of Dahlonega, Ga., and Darlene Craven of St. Simons Island, Ga.; two sisters, Laverne Skinner of Cochran, Ga., and Mary Smith of Macon, Ga.; as well as nine grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4 at Golden Isles Presbyterian Church on St. Simons Island, with the Rev. Alex Brown officiating. Friends and family are invited to a reception following the service.
Memorial donations can be made to Golden Isles Presbyterian Church, which will be designated by the family to a missions program.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, January 3, 2020
Published in The Brunswick News on Jan. 3, 2020