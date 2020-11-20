Gail Tippins
Remember me in healthier, happier times ...
Farris Gail Tippins, 77, daughter of the late Henry and Jeannette Tippins, died Nov 19, 2020 at Southeast Georgia Health System after a lengthy illness. The lifelong resident of Glynn County was a 1961 graduate of Glynn Academy. Gail was a dedicated, loyal sales assistant, vice president and eventually owner of Sullivan Office Supply during her 47 years in the office supply business. Throughout their lifetime, Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Sullivan trusted and valued Gail as if she was their own daughter.
Survivors include a sister, Trudie Dianne Rhodes (Edd Alan Rhodes) of Orange Park, Fla.; several nieces, nephews and cousins; aunts, Kay Morris, Baxley, Ga., Ellen Harris, Ludowici, Myrna Evans and Peggy Whitney, both of Griffin, Ga.; and uncle, Jesse Pat Haynes, Brunswick, Ga.
No funeral service is planned. Burial will be at Bethel United Methodist Church Cemetery, Surrency, Ga. Gail will be laid to rest next to her beloved Mother and Daddy.
Memorials may be made to the charity of choice
in Gail's name, or to the Diabetes or Kidney foundations.
Much appreciation and thanks to all doctors, nurses and other attendants taking care of Gail. Special thanks to Dr. James W. Greene, Senior Care Center, Brunswick, Dr. Scott Clay and Natalie Miles; kidney doctors, Dr. Oliva Reyes and Dr. ElSharkawi; pulmonary doctors, Dr. Avinesh Bhar and Dr. Lee McCaskill. Special thanks to neighbor and friend, Wayne Rhodes, and other neighbors, nurse Cynthia and Leon Burns and family. Gail loved and cherished all the friendships she had.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, November 20, 2020