Faye Moore passed away peacefully on Nov. 22 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.



A native of Albany, her mother died when she was 4 years old, and she was raised by various relatives in Georgia and Tennessee. During World War II, she worked at Bell Aircraft in Marietta and married her high school sweetheart, Hugh Moore, in 1944, when he was on leave from the U.S. Navy. They lived in Macon prior to moving to Brunswick in 1962. She was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Brunswick and served many roles there, including fourth grade Sunday School teacher for 15 years and past president of United Methodist Women. She enjoyed her Keenagers group as well as her monthly Mary Martha Fellowship and Together Sunday School Class. She was a member of several bridge groups and was still playing in 2020. She took numerous golf trips with Hugh and their many friends during his career, but was happiest at home.She always put her family first and will long be remembered for her kindness and her enormous strength. She lived an active, independent life and got her drivers license renewed at 96.



She was happily married to Hugh Moore for 66 years ,before he passed in 2010. She is also predeceased by her two beloved sons, Terry and Stan Moore; and her two sisters, May Grier and Carolyn Jones.



She leaves a daughter, Janice (Steve) Applegate; daughter-in-love Bonnie Mann Moore; and 10 grandchildren, Kristen (Scott) Bowerman, Julie (Zander) Hargrave, Bryan (Kelly) Moore, David (Rachel Dawn) Moore, Kip Moore, Melissa (Richie) Moye, Joanna (Brent) Sergot, Jennifer (David) Griner, Mallory (Joedee) Pitts and Joe (Lane) Applegate. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Boozie Knox; 18 great-grandchildren; 10 nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Ada Sweat.



Donations can be made to First United Methodist Church and Hospice of the Golden Isles. The family wishes to thank Dr. Marsha Certain, Dr. Mitchell Jones, Dr. Matt Certain, and the staff at Hospice of the Golden Isles for the excellent care she received during her brief illness.



Brunswick Memorial Park is in charge of arrangements and a service will be held at a later date.



The Brunswick News, November 27, 2020



