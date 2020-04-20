|
Faye Prosser Owens
Faye Prosser Owens, 78, of Brunswick died Friday at St. Josephs Candler Hospital in Savannah. Private graveside services will be held at Palmetto Cemetery.
Born August 15, 1941, in Statesboro to the late Emmitt and Corine H. Prosser, Owens was a graduate of Glynn Academy Class of 1959. She had been a resident of Glynn County for most of her life. She was a retired secretary from Georgia Pacific. Mrs. Owens was a very active member of Marshes of Glynn OES Chapter 243. She had served in many positions including Worthy Matron, Secretary and Treasurer as well as other stations, Past Grand Royal Matron Amaranth, Past Supreme Marshall in the East Amaranth, Deputy Supreme Royal Matron, 2020 Chairperson State Diabetic Research for Georgia Court and numerous other offices. She was a volunteer for 19 years at SGHS in the Gift Shop, and also served in Glynn County Elections. She was a member of Lakeside UMC. Faye was a woman of many talents, from sewing to anything and everything for betterment of the community. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant sister.
Survivors include her husband of 46 years, William Owens of Brunswick; four children, Jonell Stevens of Statesboro, Michelle Woods and Helen Starke both of Metter, and Angie Owens of Brantley County; six grandchildren Josh, BJ, Tia, Mallory, Michael and Bill; six great-grandchildren, Waylon, Wyatt, Bladen, Sophia, Kaylann, and Kinlee; two brothers, Wayne Prosser and wife Joyce of Savannah, and Larry Prosser and wife Linda of Brunswick; and a sister, Lillian Talbert and husband Bill of North Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
The Brunswick News, April 20, 2020
