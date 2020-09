Fern PringleFern P. Pringle, 81, of Darien, died Monday at her residence.A graveside funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Blounts Crossing Cemetery, in Thalmann, with the Rev. Tommy Whaley officiating.Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com , is in charge of the arrangements.The Brunswick News, September 29, 2020