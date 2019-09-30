|
|
Flora Lane
Flora Braddy Lane, 87, closed her eyes for the last time on this earth Friday, September 27, 2019, and opened them in Heaven to see the face of Jesus and her beloved husband, Rev. Albert J. Lane, Sr.
Flora was born in Toombs County but resided most of her life in Brunswick, Ga. She was a devoted pastor's wife and a beloved mother to four children, grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed blessing her family with their favorite dishes.
She was proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. Albert J. Lane, Sr.; parents, Sam Braddy and Myrtis Beasley Braddy; and a brother, Sammy J. Braddy.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Kathy Lane Rinehart (Michael), Albert James Lane Jr. (Glenda), Debra Lane Minix (Don), Bruce Anthony Lane (Regina); 12 grandchildren, Stacie Evans Williams (Troy), William Evans (Kristi), S. James Lane, Matthew Lane (Bailey), B.J. Lane, Jennifer Minix Gorbutt (Jonathan), Melody Lane Wash (Jordan), Brian Thomas Minix (Kristin), Kelsey Lane, Kayla Lane Smyth (Alex), Joshua Lane, and Dawson Lane. Also cherishing her memories are her 15 great-grandchildren and her sister, Gloria Braddy Watts. Several nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.
The family will receive friends between 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at New Life Sanctuary Church followed by her Home Going celebration at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dana Swain officiating. The burial will follow the service in Palmetto Cemetery.
Active Pallbearers will be William Evans, James S. Lane, Brian Minix, Joshua Lane, Dawson Lane, Matthew Lane, Troy Williams, Jonathan Gorbutt, and Jordan Wash.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Dr. David Heine, Donna McDaniel, Glen Lewis, Rachel Swain, Louis Davis, Elba Davis, Sid Gonzalez, Sandy Gonzalez, Michael Gonzalez, Candy Gonzalez, Danny Wright, Olan Chancey, Betty Chancey, Donna Dowling, Tommie Powers, Rhonda East, and Heartland Hospice Nurses.
Arrangements are entrusted into the care of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, September 30, 2019
Published in The Brunswick News on Sept. 30, 2019