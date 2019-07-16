Florence Ross



Florence Smith Ross, 75, of Brunswick, departed this life Sunday, July 14, 2019, at Southeast Georgia Health System.



The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in the chapel of Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. Daniel Walker officiating. Christopher Meders, Tyler Smith, Chase Smith, Jonathan Cobb, Tony Clark and Daniel Poore will serve as pallbearers.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home.



Born Feb. 6, 1944, in Lowndes County, Ga., to the late William B. and Thelma Viola L. Brantley, she was a formerly employed with FLETC and was a self-employed medical assistant. Mrs. Ross was of the Baptist faith and had lived most of her life in Glynn County. She kept an immaculate home and enjoyed fishing, shopping and especially spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Carlie Smith Sr.; a sister; and a brother.



Survivors include her husband, Calvin Ross; five children, Sherry Cobb and husband Paul, Lisa Hawkins, Gail Hayes and husband Mitch, Carlie Smith Jr. and Gail Lucchesi, and Michelle Jones and husband Lamar, all of Brunswick; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Linda Brantley of Brunswick and Mary Frances Robertson of Clearwater, Fla.; and several nieces and nephews.



Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, www.edomillerandsons.com, is in charge of the arrangements.



Family-placed obituary



The Brunswick News, July 16, 2019 Published in The Brunswick News on July 16, 2019