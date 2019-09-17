|
|
|
Florine Whitfield
Florine Whitfield, 72, of Brunswick, died Sept. 10 at Hospice of the Golden Isles.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home, 3321 Glynn Ave., in Brunswick.
A celebration life service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at New Covenant Church, 2625 Reynolds St., in Brunswick.
Edo Miller and Sons Funeral Home and Oglethorpe Crematorium, www.edomillerandsons.com, are in charge of the arrangements.
The Brunswick News, September 17, 2019
