Floyd Rivers
Floyd Rivers died March 3, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Greater Hall Temple Church of God in Christ, with burial to follow in Butler Cemetery, in Darien.
The body will lie in state one hour prior to the service at the church.
He is survived by a daughter, Emma Rivers (Ulysses) Brown; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and other relatives.
He was a World War II Army veteran.
Darien Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Family-placed obituary
The Brunswick News, March 12, 2020
